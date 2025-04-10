Balochistan govt committed to eradicate terrorism, ensure peace: PPP Ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Balochistan ministers and Parliamentarians of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reaffirmed the Balochistan government's resolve to utilize all available resources to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace in the province.

They also strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal against the PPP and its leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, PPP ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, and Member of Assembly Mir Haji Ali Madad Jattak along with Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, provincial advisors, parliamentary secretaries, and assembly members including Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, Meena Majeed Baloch, Asfandyar Kakar, Sanjay Kumar, Mir Asghar Rind, and government spokesperson Shahid Rind expressed their firm support for Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti's developmental efforts.

The ministers asserted that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti is working tirelessly for the province's development and that the PPP has never engaged in cowardly politics. “We have always made sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy, never run away,” they said.

The ministers further highlighted a major security success, revealing that a large cache of explosives was recently recovered from Shahwani Stadium on Sariab Road. They praised security agencies for their vigilance.

“PPP has always fought against terrorism and continues to do so,” said Provincial Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani.

“We challenge our opponents to face us in the field of election, and we will even win from Wadh.”

Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani criticized Sardar Akhtar Mengal's statements made during the ongoing protest in Lakpass, called it "baseless and highly inappropriate." He reminded the media of the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's contributions, including making Pakistan a nuclear power, and said such legacy should not be disrespected. Highlighting the party’s legacy, Umrani said, “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto led the country while upholding democratic traditions.

"Akhtar Mengal should refrain from using such language in future protests. Despite holding significant positions in past governments, he has failed to deliver any real development even in his hometown of Wadh," said Umrani.

Minister of Health Bakht Muhammad Kakar accused BNP of exploiting the name of a Baloch woman to preserve its political image, adding, “The Baloch people know who truly stands with them.”

Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar also condemned, labeling Mengal’s statements as “unacceptable” and unworthy of serious political discourse. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for Pakistan as these matters are above petty politics,” he said.

He added, “government will not be blackmailed by such tactics. We reject these statements and the language used against our leadership.”

The PPP Ministers and Provincial Leaders in their press conference expressed their commitment to Balochistan’s peace, progress, and political integrity remains unshaken, and they will continue to expose and resist those they accuse of exploiting the province for political gain.

The the PPP representatives reiterated that backdoor negotiations were ongoing to peacefully resolve the Lakpass sit-in, and that the government remained focused on peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Balochistan.