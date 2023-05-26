Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects

Balochistan government has committed to expedite the development of health, transport, industrial and tourism sector to enhanced service delivery

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has committed to expedite the development of health, transport, industrial and tourism sector to enhanced service delivery.

The Chief Secretary while presiding a high level meeting has reviewed the development process in the province to ensure basic facility and improve the living standard of the masses, the official source said. The overall development of the province especially of less developed areas was the top priority of the government, it added.

In the meeting, the high ups paid special attention to execute the plan of the green bus service to be launched in Quetta soon.

According to official sources, the green bus service in the provincial capital would be launched soon to provide decent travel facilities to the citizens of Quetta.

The Balochistan government had prepared a plan to purchase buses to provide better travel services in Quetta.

meanwhile the residents of Quetta were excited on the plan to be having state-run public transport facilities to reduce huge traffic congestion in the city.

Quetta city needs the urgent attention of the authorities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traffic, leading to congestion and environmental problems, Aziz Nasar said while talking to APP.

Traffic congestion issue in Quetta is getting worse with every coming day due to increasing population, he added.

Traffic jam is a big issue in Quetta where people waste hours due to rush in the morning, afternoon and evening on the roads.

Aziz urged the provincial government to take maximum efforts to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in the city.