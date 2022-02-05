UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Committed To Provide Basic Facilities To People: Sardar Masood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Balochistan govt committed to provide basic facilities to people: Sardar Masood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Sardar Masood Loni on Saturday said the provincial government was using all available resources to solve the problems being faced by the people.

While talking to a delegation at his residence here, he said the provincial cabinet gave the approval for provision of employment to the youth on merit based with the aim to reduce unemployment. The employment opportunities were less in the province due to lack of industry.

He said the employment of a large number of people was related to Mines and Minerals, adding that the facilities should be provided to them so that more employment could be given to people.

Sardar Loni said the decisions taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet would have far-reaching effects.

He said the provincial government was striving to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

