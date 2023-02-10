Balochistan govt committed to provide health facilities to people: Shania

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Coordinator for Balochistan Chief Minister Shania Khan Friday said that the provincial government was committed to provide quality health facilities to the public at the tertiary care hospitals including remote areas of the province.

In a statement issued here, she said that in this regard, in the upcoming meeting of the Balochistan Cabinet, approval will be given in principle for the issuance of Balochistan Health Card.

Shania Khan said that providing basic health facilities to the population spread over the vast area of Balochistan was no less than a challenge. However, the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is spending the available resources on projects for the welfare of the people, especially the provision of basic facilities, health and education, which will yield far-reaching results, she maintained.

She said that the Chief Minister has directed her to present the working paper in the next meeting of the Cabinet for the issuance of Balochistan Health Card, on which the Health Department was working diligently.

On the completion of the process of appointing the Project Director and necessary staff for the implementation of this project, health card will be issued in Balochistan very soon after approval from the cabinet, she added.

She said that this would provide the people of the province, especially the poor, with quality government-level health facilities at their doorsteps.

Shania Khan said that the Chief Minister was enjoying the support of all parliamentary parties and following mutual consultations, all possible measures would be taken for the development of the province to provide employment to the youth to eradicate poverty in the province.