Balochistan govt committed to restructure revenue department

Balochistan Caretaker Minister Revenue and Finance Amjad Rasheed on Saturday said that the government has decided to restructure the revenue department to increase revenue and promote tax culture in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister Revenue and Finance Amjad Rasheed on Saturday said that the government has decided to restructure the revenue department to increase revenue and promote tax culture in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said the government would take measures to eliminate all kinds of corruption and irregularities within the department and it would eventually bring sustainable reforms in the revenue generation of the provincial government.

He mentioned that the initiative would not only help taxpayers rather it would also bring transparency to the system.

He added that the provincial government has taking efforts to accelerate tax collection from real estate and rental sectors.

He said that the apex committee has also decided to take action against land mafia and encroachers. The minister also vowed not to favour any influential person during the operation.

The minister said that action taken by the Commissioner Quetta Division and the Deputy Commissioner against the employees is in accordance with the rules and regulations, and no exemption will be granted to those involved in illegal affairs and corruption.

In his statement, the minister said that the strike by a few officials of the revenue department is beyond understanding and no obstacle will be tolerated.

Balochistan government has committed to deal with officials involved in corruption and irregularities with an iron hand and no one would be tolerated.