Balochistan govt completes 0.1 mln COVID-19 tests

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has conducted 0.1 million tests for the COVID-19 during the last seven months," Balcohsitan government spokesman said.

Talking to media here on Thursday,Liaquat Shahwani, Spokesman Balochistan government said that implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against the pandemic yielded positive results.

"A total of one lakh tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 during last seven months," he said adding that with the support of Federal government capacity of COVID-19 tests has gradually been increased.

To a question about the education institutes, he said that as many as 511 positive cases of corona virus have been reported from educational instates since 15 September, 2020. He however noted that government has decided to enhance testing capacity and hold maximum test in the schools, colleges and universities to devise a strategy accordingly.

Shahwani stressing the need for following the SOPs regarding COVID-19 urged people to cooperate with the government.

