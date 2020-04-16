Balochistan govt completes 500 development schemes

The Balochistan government has completed 500 development schemes across the province during the current financial year, aimed at elimination of backwardness and improving the living standard of people of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has completed 500 development schemes across the province during the current financial year, aimed at elimination of backwardness and improving the living standard of people of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said in a tweet that provincial government had allocated Rs77,827.914 million for carrying out 2,198 ongoing and new development projects in the province during the financial year 2019-20.

He said the government had approved 90 percent schemes out of a total of 2,461 new development schemes in the province.

He said that the government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes were including of road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

He said the finance department had released Rs67,026.158 million for 2,154 total schemes during the current fiscal year while Rs25,842.243 million had been spent in the current fiscal year for ongoing development plans in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The provincial government had releases hug funds this year on development work in the province, he added.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a large number of new schemes had been approved which shows government's seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.