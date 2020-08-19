UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Completes Multiple Agro Projects

Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan govt completes multiple agro projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has completed work on multiple agro projects, aimed at enhancing the production of fruits and vegetables in the province through tunnel farming.

The provincial government has been installed 62 tunnels on farmer's land on subsidized rates under the public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), said the official source in Balochistan government.

Under National Productivity Enhancement Program, a total of 12,36,300 Kgs of seed of oilseed crops, rice and sugarcane were distributed among farmer on 50 per cent subsidy, it added.

Food processing plants were being established across the province to preserve the agriculture production. It added that civil works of Date Processing Plant at Turbat was completed and the remaining work of the project would be initiates soon.

The provincial government was also ensuring the availability of cold storage near main production areas to facilitate the local farmers. The cold storage facility has been set up at Turbat to provide the storage space in the date production area.

The government had initiated various roads development projects in the province to connect field through markets and to provide easy access to the farmers.

The most important factors to increase the revenue, the government was built vegetable's markets across the province, the source said.

It added that the government had working to convert the tub-wells on solar energy.

In order to improve underground water level, he said the government is working to construct more dams in the province and that will help to meet the water shortage.

