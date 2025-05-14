Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Condemns Attack On Ali Madad Jattak’s Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally

The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the recent attack on the rally led by senior politician Ali Madad Jattak, terming the incident a cowardly act and a direct assault on democratic institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the recent attack on the rally led by senior politician Ali Madad Jattak, terming the incident a cowardly act and a direct assault on democratic institutions.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over the incident and confirmed that a detailed report has been sought from the concerned authorities. “This attack is not only an act of cowardice but also a strike against the foundations of our democratic system,” Rind said.

He further emphasized that elected representatives are the voice of the people, and any aggression against them is equivalent to undermining democracy itself. “Such actions cannot and will not be tolerated,” he added.

The spokesperson assured the public that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice. “Those behind this heinous act will be dealt with sternly and will face the full force of the law,” he declared.

Highlighting the importance of law and order, Rind reiterated the government's commitment to combating all elements involved in disturbing peace in the province. “Suppressing those working against peace and stability is inevitable and a top priority,” he noted.

Rind also affirmed that the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of both the general public and elected officials. “These kinds of acts cannot weaken our resolve. Our determination to uphold peace and protect our representatives remains stronger than ever,” he concluded.

A bomb blast exploded near a rally organized by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sariab Road in Quetta, wounded at least six people, according to police sources. The rally was en route to take part in the “Jashn-e-Fateh” celebrations.

The explosion occurred as the participants of the PPP rally were on their the way to attend the Jashn-e-Fateh gathering. Emergency responders quickly reached the site and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of the wounded individuals is reported to be stable, but the identities of the victims have not been officially released.

Authorities have confirmed that Member of the Balochistan Assembly and senior PPP leader Ali Madad Jattak, who was part of the rally, remained unharmed in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was aimed at disrupting the rally and creating unrest in the provincial capital.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

1 minute ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

7 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

7 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

7 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

7 minutes ago
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

2 minutes ago
 Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jatt ..

Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets ..

Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic ..

ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan