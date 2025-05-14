Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally

The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the recent attack on the rally led by senior politician Ali Madad Jattak, terming the incident a cowardly act and a direct assault on democratic institutions

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over the incident and confirmed that a detailed report has been sought from the concerned authorities. “This attack is not only an act of cowardice but also a strike against the foundations of our democratic system,” Rind said.

He further emphasized that elected representatives are the voice of the people, and any aggression against them is equivalent to undermining democracy itself. “Such actions cannot and will not be tolerated,” he added.

The spokesperson assured the public that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice. “Those behind this heinous act will be dealt with sternly and will face the full force of the law,” he declared.

Highlighting the importance of law and order, Rind reiterated the government's commitment to combating all elements involved in disturbing peace in the province. “Suppressing those working against peace and stability is inevitable and a top priority,” he noted.

Rind also affirmed that the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of both the general public and elected officials. “These kinds of acts cannot weaken our resolve. Our determination to uphold peace and protect our representatives remains stronger than ever,” he concluded.

A bomb blast exploded near a rally organized by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sariab Road in Quetta, wounded at least six people, according to police sources. The rally was en route to take part in the “Jashn-e-Fateh” celebrations.

The explosion occurred as the participants of the PPP rally were on their the way to attend the Jashn-e-Fateh gathering. Emergency responders quickly reached the site and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of the wounded individuals is reported to be stable, but the identities of the victims have not been officially released.

Authorities have confirmed that Member of the Balochistan Assembly and senior PPP leader Ali Madad Jattak, who was part of the rally, remained unharmed in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was aimed at disrupting the rally and creating unrest in the provincial capital.