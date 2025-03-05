Balochistan govt condemns incident of blast in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Government Spokesman Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that Balochistan government strongly condemned the incident of blast in Tehsil Naal area of Khuzdar district which left four dead.

He said that the government expressed sorrow on losses of precious lives saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of security forces and public.

He said that anti-peace elements are trying to destabilize peace and halt development process through sabotage activities which would be foiled in contribution of security forces and people for interest of durable peace.

He said that strict measures would be taken to arrest those elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

Shahid Rind said that directives are issued to Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured in the concerned hospital.