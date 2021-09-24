UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Constructs 2647 Km Roads

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Balochistan govt constructs 2647 km roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has constructed some 2,647 kilometers blacktop roads in the province during its tenure aiming to provide best infrastructure facilities and easy connectivity to markets.

The provincial government has initiated the construction work on 550 new road projects. A sum of Rs 20 billion has been earmarked during financial year 2021-22 for completing these projects with the focus to provide best communication facility to the masses.

The government has constructed Turbat to Pasni road at the cost of Rs 1,000 million to have access to main road, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

The construction of road from Zhob to Manzakai at the cost of Rs 3,290 million, Murgah Faqirzai to Badini on Rs 1590 million and Zhob to Miralikhail worth Rs 2957 million, had also been completed to facilitate people living in areas adjacent to the Afghan border. This would definitely boost trade and economic activities in the area.

Yet another project namely Sansila to Dera Bugti road has been completed at the cost of Rs 1,000 million.

While blacktop road from Notal to Ghandhawa was completed with the cost of Rs 2,158 million and up gradation of Sohbatpur to Kashmore road was completed at cost of Rs 1,487 million, which would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of far long areas of Balochistan, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

The provincial government was planning to construct 4,000 kilometer more roads to improve the communication system in the province, said official.

The official said that the construction of highways would give the province's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets.

He said that better roads were vital to curtail road traffic accidents and save human lives.

The dualization of 796 km long Chaman-Quetta-Karachi-Highway would start during the current year. He said due the efforts of Balochistan government, in the financial year 2021-22, the Federal government has allocated Rs 81.582 billion in the first phase for the construction of Kuchlak to Khuzdar section of Quetta-Karachi highway.

/395

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Road Traffic Zhob Turbat Kashmore Dera Bugti Pasni Khuzdar Border Market From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

6 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

7 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

6 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

6 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.