Balochistan govt continues relief, rescue operation in rain-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Government on Wednesday continued the relief and rescue operation in the rain-affected districts on the special directives of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Provincial Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said in a statement that the government has been working from day one to protect the lives and properties of the people and helping to rehabilitate the rain-affected people.

She said that on the special directives of the CM free medical camps were being organized and in this regard, all district health officers (DHOs), program managers and provincial coordinators were directed to set up these camps in the rain affected areas.

Farah said that the district administration, PDM, Pak Army and other agencies were conducting joint relief and rescue operations while PDMA was mobilized for timely delivery of relief goods in the affected districts.

PDMA has so far delivered 2500 blankets, 243 solar lights, 34 packs of food and other relief items to the affected districts, she maintained.

She said, on the direction of the CM Balochistan, helicopter had been provided for air relief operation in the border areas of the province through which several tons of relief goods were delivered to Qamar-din Karez border area of Zhob division.

The spokesperson informed that all possible steps would be taken to estimate the losses of the rain in order to help the victims.

So far, the death toll from heavy rains and floods across the province has risen to 65, she concluded.