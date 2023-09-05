Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Converts 220 Water Supply Schemes To Solar Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has converted 220 water supply schemes to solar energy so far and work in progress to link maximum number of water schemes with renewable energy to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local masses.

The Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering Sardar Ejaz Ahmed Jaffer on Tuesday has reviewed the progress on ongoing and new schemes while presiding over a meeting of all the district officers in Chief Engineer Office Quetta.

Chief Engineer North Azam Zarkon, Chief Engineer South Muhamad Sharif Bangulazai and all SE and EXIN participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister said that the projects should be executed despite limited to paper work and all resources will be utilized for uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people across the province.

He said such kind projects should be initiated which can benefit maximum number of people.

He urged the official to ensure the timely completion of the projects and directed to prepare and submit the PC-1 on new projects by September 30.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the water pipeline affected by the flood should be replaced and repaired immediately.

