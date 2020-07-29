UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Crackdown Against Ghost Employees Underway, Investigations Launched

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan govt crackdown against Ghost Employees underway, investigations launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated crackdown against ghost employees to eliminate the corrupt elements spoiling various departments of the province.

"In the first phase, information was being collected regarding ghost employees working in the departments of Balochistan government," an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

The ghost employees would not be tolerated in any government department and an investigation was already underway which would be completed soon to bring transparency in the government departments.

As part of a comprehensive crackdown against ghost employees, the provincial government would terminate the employees across the province over their continued absence from the duty.

"This is not the first time the provincial government has launched a crackdown against 'ghost' and absentee employees, but its scale is unprecedented," the official added.

He said that the education department was faced with an appalling situation where hundreds of ghost employees were drawing salaries without performing their duties who were detrimental to the system of education in the province.

Furthermore, it was also decided to investigate and trace those employees of the province who held more than one job.

The officials said that the government had also initiated action against the people who had got employment on fake domiciles in various Federal and provincial governments' departments on the quota of Balochistan.

The chief minister has also directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to investigate the process and take action against who involved in the fake documentation, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Job From Government Employment

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.