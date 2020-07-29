Balochistan govt crackdown against Ghost Employees underway, investigations launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated crackdown against ghost employees to eliminate the corrupt elements spoiling various departments of the province.

"In the first phase, information was being collected regarding ghost employees working in the departments of Balochistan government," an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

The ghost employees would not be tolerated in any government department and an investigation was already underway which would be completed soon to bring transparency in the government departments.

As part of a comprehensive crackdown against ghost employees, the provincial government would terminate the employees across the province over their continued absence from the duty.

"This is not the first time the provincial government has launched a crackdown against 'ghost' and absentee employees, but its scale is unprecedented," the official added.

He said that the education department was faced with an appalling situation where hundreds of ghost employees were drawing salaries without performing their duties who were detrimental to the system of education in the province.

Furthermore, it was also decided to investigate and trace those employees of the province who held more than one job.

The officials said that the government had also initiated action against the people who had got employment on fake domiciles in various Federal and provincial governments' departments on the quota of Balochistan.

The chief minister has also directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to investigate the process and take action against who involved in the fake documentation, he added.