Balochistan govt creates 60,200 posts of different categories

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has created as many as 60,200 posts of different categories in almost all provincial departments in which recruitment would be made in due course of time in order to provide job opportunities promised by the present government.

The government has fulfilled 17,985 posts on merit in the short period of 2.5 years under the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan of providing maximum job opportunities to the youth of the province.

According to an official handout, the work had been completed to fill 4406 vacant seats in secondary education department of Balochistan, adding that in that regard, effective system of check and balance and performance management system was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

A number of 4229 people were posted in police department to meet the security challenges as well as secure the lives and public properties of the masses.

The Balochistan government had appointed 4,224 in the health department to ensure best healthcare facilities in the remote areas of the province.

Around 3,406 people have been appointed in Baluchistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 30 districts of the province on modern lines.

The filling of 1457 vacant posts in other provincial departments will also increase public trust in the government.

The province had numerous resources and opportunities such as mineral resources, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could be leveraged to promote youth employment.

The government has allocated special seats for the persons with disabilities. The Balochistan government has taking efforts to ensure six percent provincial job quota in the Federal departments.