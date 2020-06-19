UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Decides, Complete Lockdown In 20 Areas: Liaqat Shahwani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Thursday said that the government has decided to conduct a complete lockdown in 20 areas that were considered most affected by the coronavirus

He said these areas included Jinnah Town, Shahbaz Town, Marree Abad, Alamdar Road, Sirki Road, Sariab area, Wadat Colony and other areas while in this regard, the Home Department has directed different sectors including Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Sui Gas, WASA, PTCL to take steps to provide facilities to the public in those respective areas during lockdown.

Liaqat Shahwani shared these views while addressing a press conference here, saying that plasma therapy has been started in Balochistan which was being done at a private level in other provinces.

He said at least 802 doctors and 2635 paramedics were performing their duties in the operation and the first case of the corona was reported in Balochistan a hundred days ago saying that a child was confirmed for corona case in Quetta was belonged to Sindh.

The Balochistan government had established a quarantine center in Taftan on February 22, and provision of facilities had been arranged in the establishing quarantine center for copping the challenge of the pandemic virus, he said.

Shahwani further said five laboratories have been established in Balochistan on an emergency basis on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan to control the spread of the deadly virus because our people were being affected rapidly by the coronavirus and in this context, about 4100 beds were immediately allotted for them in order to ensure treatment of affected patients.

He said so far Balochistan government has allocated Rs. 6 billion for all the arrangements to tackle the challenge of the coronavirus, saying that allowance has also been announced for all medical staff including doctors because they were performing their duties as frontline to combat the spread of the pandemic virus.

So far, 22% of all tests have been positive. The rate of local transmitting cases in Quetta is 92%, and 287 doctors were also affected by the coronavirus while 5 were martyred, five nurses affected were recovered from the virus, he maintained.

