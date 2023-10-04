Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Decides To Book Officials Using Official Cars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Balochistan govt decides to book officials using official cars

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Balochistan government has decided to book officials who did not return the official cars despite several reminders.

"Cases will be filed against users of 50 official vehicles of various institutions of the Balochistan government," said caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday.

He warned the drivers of the said official vehicles to return the cars, and in case of failure, FIRs would be registered against non-compliance.

The minister said that the law will take its course against the officials in whose Names the vehicles have been allotted.

APP/ask.

