Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

The Balochistan government has made the tests of commercial drivers mandatory to control increasing ratio of road accidents in the province by the untrained drivers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has made the tests of commercial drivers mandatory to control increasing ratio of road accidents in the province by the untrained drivers.

The purpose of taking the test for obtaining driving license in the province is to prevent traffic accidents and ensure safety of the lives of passengers, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The government has been working to enhance the skills and abilities of the drivers and they must have knowledge of traffic rules, he said adding, "having the best strategy and skills in case of any emergency will ensure safety of the passengers and in case of any malfunction the driver will be able enough to repair the vehicle immediately." He said that the driving license issuing authority would give license to the drivers after checking their skills to ensure safety of passengers and prevent increasing accidents on the national highways.

The government would also set up a driving academy in Quetta to impart training to the people. The move would eventually curtail the number of road accidents in the city, he told.

He said the project had already been included in the Annual Development Programme, which would soon be approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The Balochistan government had given approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau, a department for improvement in traffic system and road infrastructure, he informed.

The official said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the safety of road users.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

/395