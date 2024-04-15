Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Declares Rain, Flood Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Balochistan government has declared rain and urban flood emergency due to continuous heavy rains which battered different districts of the province, killing and injuring several people across the province, spokesman of the Balochistan government Shahid Rind said on Monday.

He said the leave of all officers and staff has been canceled to promptly ensure rescue services to people in the flood-hit areas and to avert any untoward situation.

Shahid Rind said schools will remain closed on April 15 and 16 in rain-affected districts of the province.

Under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti online meeting of Commissioners and PDMA officials held to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the province and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary to the CM Imran Zarkoon and DG PDMA briefed the participants on the overall situation occurred due to heavy rain in the province.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed anger over public complaints of lack of drainage and reaffirmed to provide the required resources and support to all the field officers to take timely and precautionary measures in order to deal with any emergency situation in the rain-affected areas of the province.

The CM said it is our responsibility to get the people out of trouble and suffering.

Sarfraz Bugti has instructed that the field officers to eliminate the encroachment on the drainage canals.

He directed the field officers and district administration officials to visit the affected areas and provide all-possible help to the affectees.

