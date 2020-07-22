Balochistan govt delegation calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

A delegation led by Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):A delegation led by Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar thanked the delegation members for the warm hospitality extended to him during the recent Balochistan visit.

He said that the Punjab government was playing its role in the development of Balochistan province as a 100-bed hospital and community centre would be built in Turbat and Taftan areas, respectively and rupees one billion cheque had been handed over to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for the purpose.

This effort was a goodwill message by the Punjab government for the people of Balochistan, he added.

Various facilities were also provided in Musakhel including transport for girl students and setting up of Bank of Punjab branch.

Similarly, rescue service would be provided to shift patients of Balochistan province from border areas to DG Khan, where DG Khan Institute of Cardiology would provide medical facilities to the patients, he added.

Ziaullah Longove said that CM Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the people of Balochistan and his services were praiseworthy for promoting inter-provincial harmony.

Exchange of delegations had promoted passions of love and affection between the provinces, he added.