Balochistan govt demands support from development partners for implementation of CLLG policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):The Balochistan government demanded technical and financial support of RS 7.7 billion from the development partners for the implementation of the Community Led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy in the province.

The provincial government has already allocated Rs 1.5 billion for the implementation of the CLLG Policy in the PSDP of fiscal year 2023-24, said a news release.

In this regard, a Development Partners Forum was organized by Government of Balochistan in the federal capital with the support of the European Union funded BRACE Technical Assistance Project implemented by DAI.

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the CLLG policy is an important step towards the development and prosperity in Balochistan, but to make it a success, all relevant institutions and donors have to play their role.

"Balochistan being the largest province demands attention of donors to play their role.

With the support of the European Union, the CLLLG Policy has been formulated and in the future, EU support will be essential for the implementation of this policy." Additional Chief Secretary Balochitan Saleh Muhammad Nasar apprised that providing legal cover to community organization in Local Government Act, 2010, approval of the Balochistan's Community Led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy, and developing an outlay of PKR.9.2 Billion in PSDP 2023-24.

The allocation of Rs 1.5 Billion from its own share are historical steps and demonstration of the government's strong commitment and belief in the community led reforms which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan.

He added that the development partners and international donors need to come forward and play their role by joining hand with government of Balochistan.

Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, Balochistan, Dostian Jamaldini also addressed the event. He said that through CLLG Policy, poverty will be dented in Balochistan, while health, education livelihoods, community infrastructure and other sectors will gradually improve.

The Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development also gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the CLLG policy. He said that the launch of the policy is a remarkable achievement of BRACE Technical Assistance Team.

Talking during the panel discussion at the development partners' forum, Member Balochistan Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee Local Government Qadir Ali Nayel said that the local government system in Balochistan has been in existence for many decades and it has undergone various changes over the years. There are many issues and challenges that need to be addressed to improve the functioning of the local government system. The Balochistan Local Government Act 2010 was an important step towards improving local governance in the province. However, with the passage of time, further reforms were needed to improve the functioning of the system.

MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran also spoke during the panel discussion and appreciated the CLLG policy reforms which provides equal opportunities to women to participate in the development process from planning, designing, implementing and evaluating from their own perspective supported by the Government and development partners under the CLLG Policy implementation.

The World bank representative appreciated the CLLG Policy and referred it to the Bank's approach which has been adopted by the government f Balochistan and insisted on policy's implementation to achieve the ultimate goal of development in the Balochistan Province.

Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Samra Ehsan in her address at the development partners' forum commended the efforts of the Balochistan government.

She encouraged development partners to come forward and support the policy implementation through the allocation of resources and appreciated the continued support of the European Union and urged them to continue the technical assistance for the sustainable implementation of reforms.

Representatives of various international organizations including the European Union, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, UNDP, ILO, GIZ, IFAD, UNNHCR, UN-IOM, Academia, and federal government including EAD, MOFA and Climate Change and others also participated in the event and appreciated the landmark policy reforms and pledge their support for the resource mobilization to supplement the efforts of Government of Balochistan for implementation of CLLG Policy.