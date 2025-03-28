Balochistan Govt determined to curb terrorism activities for maintaining durable peace: Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Balochistan ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Shoaib Noshairshwani and spokesperson Shahid Rind on Friday said that Balochistan Government is determined to eliminate terrorism activities from the province for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Development and Planning Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani and Spokesperson Shahid Rind said that innocent passengers were taken hostage in the Jaffar Express attack and they were subjected to cruelty and barbarity.

Strongly condemning the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, they termed terrorism incidents an organized conspiracy of anti-national elements to destabilize peace for halting development processes of Balochistan.

They made it clear in press conference that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and all conspiracies against Pakistan would be foiled for interest of durable peace in the province.

They said that the incident of martyring innocent citizens by taking them off a passenger bus in Gwadar is extremely regrettable and condemnable act.

Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the famous Dr Mehrullah Tareen was targeted in yesterday's explosion, who was a professional and a person with a passion for public service.

He said that the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan are too little to condemn and the government is working on this issue with full seriousness saying that the development of Balochistan could not tolerate hostile elements but these elements would not be spared in any way.

In the press conference, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that Balochistan is currently facing a new wave of terrorism but the government is determined to eliminate terrorism together with the citizens.

He admitted that there are problems of deprivation and bad governance in some areas of Balochistan, but the government is taking practical steps to resolve these issues.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken to improve governance and law and order situation. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on this occasion that the provincial government is serious about solving problems through dialogue, in this regard, the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also offered to the opposition to solve problems through negotiations.

Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government has a clear and unequivocal stance against terrorism and strict action would be taken against those who kill in the name of language and identity.

In the press conference, provincial ministers and spokespersons said that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the people and any terrorist act will not be tolerated.