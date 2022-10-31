UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Devises Comprehensive Program To Up-grade, Develop Irrigation System: Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government is taking multiple steps for the up-gradation and development of irrigation system to boost the agriculture sector in the province and has worked out a comprehensive program to construct small dams for managing the incurring floods and recharge the ground water level.

In an exclusive interview after the devastating floods, Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri told APP that the provincial government had spent million of rupees on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

The Balochistan government had expedited the construction work on the establishment of dams and also enhanced the allocation in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province, Lehri added.

He said the completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province.

He said work on the Naulong Dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi would start soon and plans were also under way to set up a hydro-power plant to generate electricity from the dam.

The government had to expedite the construction work of Winder dam to preserve rain water, he added.

Around 20 dams had been washed away in Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Kech and Chaman due to overflow caused by heavy rains and floods. The government has launched inquiry on the breach of small dams and would take strict action on the use of low quality construction material.

The Irrigation Department was taking all possible measures to protect the dams from damages and continuously monitored the situation which was under control.

Moreover, the government had launched inquiry to avoid further damages, he added.

"The government has been restoring the canal system, affected by floods and heavy rains in Naseerabad Division within a month," he added.

He urged the farmers to install drip irrigation system in their fields as it was cost effective and offered handsome return as the government had initiated various projects to promote modern system of irrigation.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had also expedited the restoration and development work on the Kachhi Canal Project which was badly damaged by flood and rains to meet the requirements.

If the restoration work on canals would not be completed earlier then thousand of acres barren land could not be irrigated in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas that would create food shortage in the province.

He said the Kachhi Canal was a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

"It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals." Muhammad Khan Lehri said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the incumbent government was taking measures for welfare of public which was recognized by locals.

