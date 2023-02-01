UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Dismisses Five Doctors For Not Performing Duties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 12:25 AM

The Balochistan Health Department on Tuesday dismissed five consultants' doctors for being absent and showing negligence in performing their duties

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Health Department on Tuesday dismissed five consultants' doctors for being absent and showing negligence in performing their duties.

The health department after the approval of the competent authorities has dismissed five consultant doctors from their jobs for being absent and neglecting their duties.

The secretary health department, Saleh Muhammad Nasar in a statement said, that the consultant doctors were absent from their jobs for a long period, due to which the patients were facing difficulties.

Saleh Nasar said the sacked doctors were found flouting the routine for some six months, and despite giving repeated notices, they did not attend duty.

He said the inquiry of the other 57 doctors was in the final stages and action would be taken against them.

He further said the administration would not tolerate any negligence regarding the provision of basic health facilities to poor masses.

He said the administration and medical staffs were equally responsible for providing basic amenities to patients in the hospitals.

