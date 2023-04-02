Balochistan govt dispatches relief goods to Syrian earthquake victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has dispatched relief goods to Syrian earthquake victims.

Packets containing food and other items for 10 thousand people left from Karachi port here on Sunday, an official source said.

A statement issued by DGPR said Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo was the chief guest of the ceremony.

DG PDMA Balochistan Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Director Faisal Tariq and other officers also attended the event.