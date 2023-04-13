Balochistan govt distributes Ramazan ration packets among 0.1 mln families

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the provincial government's Ramazan special package launched for poor segments of society, the distribution of ration has kicked off in the province.

"A total of one billion and eighty crore rupees Ramadan packets will be distributed in thirty-six districts of Balochistan,".

These views were expressed by the Balochistan Information Adviser Mitha Khan Kakar and Chief Minister Balochistan Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai during a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Thursday.

They said that there is a comprehensive package of relief goods and the quality of food items has been ensured. Some 0.1 million families will benefit from the special package.

"The Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been asked to ensure that the packages are being handed over to the deserving people.

They noted that the process of distribution of rations has started in the entire province. Twenty-five hundred packages are being distributed in every district.