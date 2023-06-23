Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Earmarked Rs 2 Billion For Out Of School Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Balochistan govt earmarked Rs 2 billion for out of school children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has earmarked Rs 2 billion for out-of-school children to devise a social security programme to provide financial assistance to the poor so that they send their children to schools.

The government has allocated the budget in the financial year 2023-24 to bring massive reforms in the education sector to educate maximum numbers of out-of-school children, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

The government would also launch a school enrollment programme to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out-of-school children in the province, he added.

He said the provincial government had already been launched multiple enrollment campaigns across the province to create awareness among the parents try to get them enrolled in educational institutions instead of letting them do laborious jobs.

He said that these children were either orphans or belonged to poor families who are compelled to work to support their families.

He said underage labour affected the children mentally, physically and socially.

The education department was organizing public gatherings in various cities to create awareness among the masses to enrol their out-of-school children for boosting the literacy rate in the province.

He said the provincial government was especially targeting girls' education as the situation of female literacy rate was very poor in the province.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and every child is in school under the programme of educational emergency.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Education Budget Turkish Lira Government Billion Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

15 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

51 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan