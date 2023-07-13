Balochistan govt electrified 2900 villages during last financial year; official

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has electrified as many as 2900 villages in various districts of the province during the last financial year. The government has spent Rs 3.12 billion on the scheme during the said period to provide the electricity facility to maximum number of residents, an official of Balochistan government told APP here Thursday.

He said the provincial government has also provided small-scale solar energy systems to 5000 households at a cost of Rs 900 million and converted tube wells and street lights on solar energy.

He said that multiple power supply projects would be formulated at a specific location in off-grid areas which would benefit the people of the far-flung area.

The official told that the Balochistan government was working to provide solar geysers in mosques and public places in various areas of the province. The government is planning to connect the commissioners and public offices at district headquarters with solar energy sources, he added.