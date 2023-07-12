Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Engages Indus Hospital For Establishment Of Cancer Ward

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Balochistan govt engages Indus Hospital for establishment of Cancer Ward

The Balochistan government engages Indus Hospital for the establishment of the Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The Balochistan government engages Indus Hospital for the establishment of the Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

The government has approved the additional grant of Rs323.708 million for the initiating of development work of a cancer ward to benefit people suffering from the chronic disease.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the provincial health department and Indus Hospital Karachi for a period of five years.

The project started on people's demand which would facilitate cancer patients. The state-of-the-art cancer ward will provide instant treatment to cancer patients.

The cancer hospital in Quetta would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing on diagnosis of the fatal diseases.

Most of the cancer patients in the province were being referred to different hospitals in the country due to a lack of facilities as many of them lost their lives.

