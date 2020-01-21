UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Enhances Allocations For Dams' Construction

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has approved enhancing of Public Sector Development Programme of current financial year to Rs 3,000 million for construction small and check dams, sprawling over a large area to resolve the water scarcity issue of the province.

According to an official source, the government had allocated Rs 1,000 million for the development of small and checks dams in the province during the current financial year and enhanced the allocations to meet the requirements.

He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams.

The completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province, he added.

He said that the government had to expedite the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which was the first hydel dam of the province.

He said, "The government will spend an amount of Rs 6.5 billion for the construction of small dams to preserve rain water as the entire province was dependent on ground water." He said the government had also planned to build dam on the area of Shaghzai, Gwadar to resolve water issue in the area.

The plan to build dam on Bolan River was also under consideration to conserve water being dumped aimlessly with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he added.

In the current fiscal year 2019-20, he said the government had spent Rs 250 million on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

