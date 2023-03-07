Balochistan govt enhances martyrs compensation amount manifold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has accorded approval to the increase in compensation amount by amending the Police and Levies Martyrs Compensation Policy.

After the approval of the provincial cabinet, the finance department issued the notification, the Balochistan government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The move came after the gruesome Bolan incident in which 9 personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 13 were wounded in a suicide blast.

According to the notification, the compensation of Shaheed Sepoy, Head Constable, ASI, SI and Inspector (Grade 1 to 16) has been increased from Rs 3 million to Rs 10 million while the compensation of Shaheed ASP and DSP (Grade 17) has been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 15 million.

The notification read that the compensation of Police and Levies Shaheed officers of grades 18 and 19 has been increased from Rs 9 million to Rs 2o million whereas the compensation of martyred police officers of grades 20 to 22 has been increased from Rs.

10 million to Rs.20 million.

The cash amount given to the families of the martyrs in the form of residential plots has also been increased. The notification will be effective immediately Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo issued a special directive to pay compensation to the families of martyrs of Bolan according to the revised policy.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister has also announced an additional ten million rupees to the families of the martyrs of the Bolan tragedy.

An amount of Rs one million will be given as compensation to the families of the martyrs of the Bolan tragedy.