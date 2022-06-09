UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Enhances Production Of Doctors, 470 To Be Graduated By 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan govt enhances production of doctors, 470 to be graduated by 2026

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has enhanced the production of doctors in the province, with 470 MBBS-qualified doctors are expected to be graduated from the public sector medical colleges of the province by 2026.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 , Balochistan made this possible by increasing the MBBS seats of Bolan Medical College from 192 to 320 (with the permission of PMC), and the recognition of Jhalawan, Loralai and Mekran Medical Colleges by PMC (each has an annual strength of 50 MBBS seats).

The health department of the province declared 11 DHQ hospitals as teaching hospitals along with the creation of new posts for assistant professors and senior registrars for these hospitals in the regular budget.

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 48 billion for the execution of 191 development schemes of the health sector in the provincial PSDP during the fiscal year 2022 to enhance health infrastructure and facilities across the province. Out of these projects, 86 were new schemes and 105 were ongoing schemes.

