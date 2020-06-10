Balochistan govt ensuring implementation on measures taken for journalists welfare: Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Tuesday said the provincial government would increase its assistance and support to the media industry, especially the local newspapers in the prevailing situation arisen out of the COVID-19 contagion.

Like other sectors, the media industry had also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its workers were facing financial problems, he said in a meeting with journalists.

The chief minister said the government was ensuring implementation on measures taken for the welfare of journalists and redressal of issues being faced by the broadcasting industry.

The government had also provided land for a residential colony for journalists whereas its boundary walls and other development projects would be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the next financial year, he said.

He said, "More funds will be released for construction of canteen of Quetta Press Club and Media academy according to revised PC-1." The government would provide land for setting up a media city in Quetta so that media houses would set up their offices there, Jam Kamal said.

The chief minister also directed the information secretary to issue advertisements for local newspapers.

He added that the government had been giving importance to their relationship with media and its workers.