Balochistan Govt Ensuring Provision Of Health Facilities To People: Dr. Noor

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General of Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Qazi on Sunday said that the Balochistan government was ensuring the provision of health facilities to the people of the province within its resources.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day training on coronavirus infection of doctors of private hospitals and PPHI organized by USP Pakistan.

The majority of the citizens of Balochistan have been vaccinated against coronavirus due to positive measures of the government and best performance of doctors and health staff.

He said no deaths and no serious side effects have been reported in this regard.

Dr. Noor Qazi said that the training of Balochistan doctors by the USP was a commendable initiative.

Deputy Manager, Dr. Amir Raisani said that this training would be beneficial for the doctors and other staff of the health department, saying, such training should be done from time to time.

The event was also addressed by USP National Coordinator Dr Hussain Hadi, WHO Head Dr Asfand Sherani, Dr Zeeshan Arif from Islamabad, UEPI's Abdul Majeed and USP Provincial Coordinator Dr Wahid Baloch and highlighted the importance of training for doctors and staff of health.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants at the end of the ceremony.

