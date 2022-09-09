Balochistan govt establishes 1354 medical camps

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Department has established 1,354 medical camps in the flood-hit areas of the province to provide free health care facilities to the affected people.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the health department had provided treatment to 328,116 patients, 80 percent of which were women and children, an official of the health department said on Friday.

The department also organized 18 more medical camps in the last 24 hours and provided treatment to 5,663 people affected by heavy rains and deadly floods, the official added.

The medical camps were organised after the recent rains and floods situation in the province to avoid secondary health related issues.

The medical camps were established in the flood-affected areas, including Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Quetta, Kech, Panjgur, Musakhail, Kohlu, Ziarat and other districts.

The official said the flood affected people would not be left alone in this testing time and the government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to them.

The locals hailed the health department for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.