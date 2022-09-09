UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Establishes 1354 Medical Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Balochistan govt establishes 1354 medical camps

QUETTA, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Department has established 1,354 medical camps in the flood-hit areas of the province to provide free health care facilities to the affected people.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the health department had provided treatment to 328,116 patients, 80 percent of which were women and children, an official of the health department said on Friday.

The department also organized 18 more medical camps in the last 24 hours and provided treatment to 5,663 people affected by heavy rains and deadly floods, the official added.

The medical camps were organised after the recent rains and floods situation in the province to avoid secondary health related issues.

The medical camps were established in the flood-affected areas, including Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Quetta, Kech, Panjgur, Musakhail, Kohlu, Ziarat and other districts.

The official said the flood affected people would not be left alone in this testing time and the government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to them.

The locals hailed the health department for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Flood Kohlu Lasbela Ziarat Panjgur Women All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

45 minutes ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

1 hour ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

4 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.