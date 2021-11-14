UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Establishes 18 MERCs To Facilitate Highway Users

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan govt establishes 18 MERCs to facilitate highway users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan government had established 18 Medical Emergency Response Centres (MERCs) alongside the national highways in the province to provide medical treatment and rescue facilities during the road accidents.

In the pilot phase of the programme, the authority had established 14 MERCs alongside Karachi and Quetta-Zhob (N-50, N-25) highways of Balochistan and had been functional from October 23, 2019 to date.

The government has planned to expand the programme across the province by establishing more centres alongside the highways to provide medical treatment to the travelers and rescue in case of emergency.

According to an official source, Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC), has responded a large number of accidents along the highways whereas injured people were provided treatment.

"Balochistan government had initiated the programme by allocating an amount of Rs 3 billion and it was expanded to construct more centers along every highway in the province," it added.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were available at every medical center.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centers have been connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The source said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

