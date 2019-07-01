Balochistan govt establishes 254 ALP Centres to educate out of school children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan government has established 254 Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) centres in 11 districts of the province to impart quality education among all out of school children of between 9 to 13 years age and bring them at par with regular students of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan government has established 254 Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) centres in 11 districts of the province to impart quality education among all out of school children of between 9 to 13 years age and bring them at par with regular students of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan Education Department said that under the learning initiative over 15,000 students would be imparted Primary education in a period of three years.

He said the first phase of the programme has already been launched, adding it would be expanded across the province specially the areas having no educational institute.

He said that the department had already appointed 350 teachers from their respected areas on merit, adding that the tutors had been imparted proper training to fulfill the requirements of modern days teaching techniques.

He underlined the need of community's involvement for improving educational facilities in the province, adding that the community would be supervised the ALP institutions.

He said the ALP educational system would assist more girls than boys and to ensure positive change in the society.