Balochistan Govt Establishes Anti-harassment Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has established Anti-Harassment committees in various government departments and offices to strictly tackle harassment issues in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government was working to ensure safe working environment for women in the province.

He said that the anti-harassment committees would cater to women's complaints about harassment. It would also work to put an end to such cases and enable the Chief Minister office to resolve their problems without hurdle and delay.

He further said that the committee would also include an investigative arm besides collection of complaints.

The government has also established help line numbers, so that the people could register their complaints with ease and comfort, the official said.

He said that to ensure the security and protection of women was the basic responsibility of government so as to encourage the women and utilize their capabilities by providing them comfortable environment within the society.

The government has also stressed upon the surety of protection and facilitation of women for their betterment and sustainable development of the society, he said.

