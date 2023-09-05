Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Establishes Anti-harassment Cells In DHQ Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has established anti-harassment cells in the district headquarters hospitals of 34 districts and major government hospitals in Quetta to deal with harassment issues in the province.

The provincial government has issued instructions to the heads of the newly established anti-harassment cell to issue immediate medical reports of incidents at the local level instead of transferring suspected deaths and victims of attacks to hospitals in Quetta.

It will also work to eliminate such cases and enable the government to resolve their issues without delay, a news release said.

According to the notification of the Balochistan Health Department, these cells have been established under the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2021 whereas Police surgeons and medical legal officers have been also appointed in these special cells.

Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Chairperson Fauzia Shaheen appreciated the efforts of Secretary of Health Balochistan Isfandiar Khan Kakar and Secretary Women Development Department Syed Sikandar Shah and termed the establishment of anti-harassment cells in hospitals as a positive step.

Fouzia Shaheen said that the establishment of these special cells will enable the investigation of serious crimes and the provision of medical assistance in legal matters at the local level.

The cells would also help sufficiently eliminate harassment issues and the accused can be brought to justice, Fouzia said.

She said that the Commission on Status of Women fully supports these historic initiatives which have been pending for a long time.

The establishment of anti-harassment cells in district hospitals was a long-standing demand of the Commission on Status of Women.

