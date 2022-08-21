UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Establishes 'Flood Relief And Rehabilitation Fund'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has set up a 'Balochistan Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund' to collect donations for the provision of relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund was to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite the rehabilitation activities in the region.

People of Balochistan who were hit by the natural calamity were seeking help from philanthropists and NGOs to mitigate the sufferings of their families.

He informed that Balochistan cabinet members would pay one month's salary for the flood-affected people in the province. The cabinet also decided to pay one day's salary of government's employees in the Balochistan relief fund to support the flood-affected people.

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan have wreaked havoc as over 20,000 houses have been destroyed, 225 lives lost and the crops on over 200,000 acres also destroyed.

