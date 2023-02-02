Balochistan govt establishes sale points of flour to ensure flour at fixed price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan food department has established sale points of flour across the province to ensure the provision of a 20 kg bag of flour for Rs 1510 to provide relief to the masses.

The Balochistan government would continue its efforts to ensure the availability of wheat flour at a fixed price in the province, said an official of the Balochistan government.

The government would take stern action against vendors and hoarders' self-imposed increase of prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of flour items at fixed price and the deputy commissioners should take action against those who were selling flour at high prices and impose fines on them.

The district authorities conducted raids in various areas of the province and recovered thousands of flour bags. The raiding party sealed many godowns and arrested their owners for hoarding.