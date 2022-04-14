Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

Balochistan government has setup Sasta Bazars in all district of the province to provide daily use edibles at affordable prices during Ramzan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has setup Sasta Bazars in all district of the province to provide daily use edibles at affordable prices during Ramzan.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the government had been taking strict action against the shopkeepers and traders on overcharging.

He said the government had already set up proper price control committees at every district of the province and they were fining the violators.

He requested the citizens to demand price list from the shopkeeper before buying any good and pay according to the list as the price control authorities had been updating the lists after every three months.

He said the authorities would pay surprise visits to the markets for ensuring the provision of commodities to the people, urging the districts administrations, trade unions and Utility Stores Corporation to help them to discourage profiteering.

"Essential items and vegetables are available in abundant quantity and there will be no shortage of these items in the market." he said.

The government officials would also monitor the quality and weight of edible items, besides inquiring consumers visiting the markets and shops, official added.

Abdul Khaliq a resident of Quetta urged the provincial government and district administration to ensure effective working of price control committees.

"These committees should protect consumers from adulterated eatables and food products as the retailers were selling substandard items at heavy rates," he added.

He said that the fruits and vegetable venders were looting the consumers at large and the provincial government should devised a mechanism to ensure provision of domestic and food items at affordable rates.

The government should take action against such people who contravene and violate the law that had ensured price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding, he said.

People from different walks of life told APP that the consumers were kept unaware of the prices of daily use household and other items as the retailers did not display price lists in their shops.

They added that daily use products like vegetables, fruits, utilities and all dairy products were being sold on different retail prices without any check.

395