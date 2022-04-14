UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Establishes Sasta Bazars In All Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

Balochistan government has setup Sasta Bazars in all district of the province to provide daily use edibles at affordable prices during Ramzan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has setup Sasta Bazars in all district of the province to provide daily use edibles at affordable prices during Ramzan.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the government had been taking strict action against the shopkeepers and traders on overcharging.

He said the government had already set up proper price control committees at every district of the province and they were fining the violators.

He requested the citizens to demand price list from the shopkeeper before buying any good and pay according to the list as the price control authorities had been updating the lists after every three months.

He said the authorities would pay surprise visits to the markets for ensuring the provision of commodities to the people, urging the districts administrations, trade unions and Utility Stores Corporation to help them to discourage profiteering.

"Essential items and vegetables are available in abundant quantity and there will be no shortage of these items in the market." he said.

The government officials would also monitor the quality and weight of edible items, besides inquiring consumers visiting the markets and shops, official added.

Abdul Khaliq a resident of Quetta urged the provincial government and district administration to ensure effective working of price control committees.

"These committees should protect consumers from adulterated eatables and food products as the retailers were selling substandard items at heavy rates," he added.

He said that the fruits and vegetable venders were looting the consumers at large and the provincial government should devised a mechanism to ensure provision of domestic and food items at affordable rates.

The government should take action against such people who contravene and violate the law that had ensured price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding, he said.

People from different walks of life told APP that the consumers were kept unaware of the prices of daily use household and other items as the retailers did not display price lists in their shops.

They added that daily use products like vegetables, fruits, utilities and all dairy products were being sold on different retail prices without any check.

395

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Price Market All From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpracti ..

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

1 minute ago
 Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in Lond ..

Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in London, Block Fuel Tanker

1 minute ago
 EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year ..

EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year-on-Year - Eurostat

1 minute ago
 DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildi ..

DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildings in city

5 minutes ago
 Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves fo ..

First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves for Home Via Russia - DPR Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.