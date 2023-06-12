Balochistan govt establishes two new board of intermediate and secondary education

Balochistan government on Monday established two new boards of intermediate and secondary education in order to facilitate the students of far-flung areas who were compelled to visit the provincial capital for their minor issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan government on Monday established two new boards of intermediate and secondary education in order to facilitate the students of far-flung areas who were compelled to visit the provincial capital for their minor issues.

A notification issued here said that with the approval of CM Balochistan, two new boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education each for Mekran and Loralai divisions are established with immediate effect.