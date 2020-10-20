Balochistan govt expands nutrition programme to 22 districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi Tuesday said the provincial government has expanded its Nutrition Programme from seven to 22 districts.

Speaking on the launching ceremony of Nutrition Survey here, she said the Balochistan Health Department's Provincial Nutrition Directorate has planned to further expand the Nutrition Project for Mothers and Children across the province to curtail highest mother and child mortality rate recorded in the province.

She said the Nutrition Programme was raising awareness among the masses on mother and child health status in the province, adding the postpartum women should be encouraged to receive adequate nutrition, which was possible through consumption of a balanced healthy diet.

She said the government had already declared nutrition emergency in the province realizing the mass threat posed to the mother and infant life.

The number of exclusive breast feeding and age appropriate complementary feeding were the lowest in Balochistan as compared to the rest of the country, she added.

She said collective and concrete efforts were needed such as community based intervention to address acute malnutrition of mothers and children.

The government of Balochistan has set up first ever Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms at the court, provincial assembly and airport under the nutrition program of the health department.

"Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms will be set up at 25 to 30 locations in the provincial capital," Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said.

Rubaba said that fight against malnutrition and improving mother and child health was the top agenda of the government. "It gives me an immense pleasure to establish the baby feed corner that children and mothers are availing best possible facilities in three places of Quetta," she added.