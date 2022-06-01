UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Expedited Its Efforts To Complete Ziarat Highway By June 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Balochistan govt expedited its efforts to complete Ziarat highway by June 2023

QUETTA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has expedited its efforts to complete 134-km long Quetta-Ziarat highway by June 2023 to provide better transportation and communication facilities to the masses.

In the first phase of the project, 64-km highway from Khani Baba cross to Ziarat would be completed by the end of this year while the remaining section from Ziarat to Sanjavi will be completed in the next phase of the project.

A high level meeting on the development of Ziarat-Sanjawi Highway was held here under the chairmanship of Provincial Secretary for Communications and Works, Roshan Ali Sheikh.

Additional Secretary Budget/Development Muzammil Hussain, Chief Engineer Design Sajjad Baloch, Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Kakar, Project Director of Ziarat-Sanjawi Highway Ghulam Muhammad Zehri and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The project director during the briefing said that with the construction of the highway, travel time between Quetta to Loralai would be reduced which would create opportunities for local people and tourists.

The expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat highway would also increase tourism activities in the area.

On the occasion, Provincial Secretary Communications and Construction Roshan Ali Sheikh said that construction of Quetta-Ziarat-Sanjawi highway will benefit the adjacent areas and will also connect with the national highways.

"Ziarat, which is an important tourist destination, would attract millions of tourists which will boost trade and economic activities," he added.

He said that the construction of highways would give the area's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets and would provide employment opportunities to the local people.

The construction of highway would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of the area, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

Provincial Secretary Communications and Construction said that the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was to up-grade and expand road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country.

