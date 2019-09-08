UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Expedites Development Initiatives To Improve Education Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan govt expedites development initiatives to improve education sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has expedited its development initiatives to improve the education sector in the province.

The development work in education department was aimed at improving the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports and science equipments and other basic facilities in public schools of the province.

Initially, the government had started work to provide Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and toilet facilities to more than 700 schools of the province, said an official of the Balochistan government in an exclusive talk with APP on Sunday.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province. "Under the policy of Balochistan Chief Minister, the government would establish 186 shelter schools in the province", he added.

He said the government had been working to create 60,000 jobs in education department, adding that in this regard, effective system of check and balance was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish public libraries on district and tehsil level of the province. Moreover, the government had also decided to establish a Finance Commission for universities across the province whereas construction of four new sub campuses of different universities were under consideration.

He added that the cabinet had permitted the reforms bill to bring amendment in Balochistan Education Foundation Act 1994 and also gave approval to modify the ordinance of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education 1977.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Education Water BISE Sunday All Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE maritime industry to see advance in arbitratio ..

26 minutes ago

Work on AED158.4 million Shah Gas Field and Mezair ..

26 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi issue joint statement on Yemen

41 minutes ago

UAE hosts 7th joint committee meeting with Kazakhs ..

2 hours ago

Miral announces AED625 million Yas Village develop ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, Malaysian Consul review relati ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.