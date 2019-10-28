Balochistan govt expedites efforts to build Naulong Dam

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Balochistan government has expedited its efforts to build the longstanding Naulong Dam which is the first hydro power reservoir of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 4,000 acres land.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has expedited its efforts to build the longstanding Naulong Dam which is the first hydro power reservoir of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 4,000 acres land.

According to spokesperson of the government, Liaquat Sahawani the dam had a huge energy potential which would irrigate 4,000 acres of area near Jhal Magsi, Gandawa and khuzdar which will boost economic activities and strengthen farmer fraternity in the province.

The government had made all required arrangements to build the Naulong Dam with the total cost of Rs3.85 billion, he added.

Earlier the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was asked to submit the framework for the construction, cost sharing and structural possibilities and implementation plan for the dam.

The officials provided a detailed presentation on the Dam construction and shared the cost which was estimated around Rs3.85 billion, Shahwani said.

Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shanwari added the way forward plan includes the cost of land acquisition, compensation, settlement and security arrangements that sum up to Rs1.95 billion. The cost of social and environment impact was estimated to be Rs0.1billion along with this the commercial area development cost was Rs1.8 billion rupees, he added.

He went on to mention that the government would successfully complete this project within the estimated total cost of Rs3.85billion.

