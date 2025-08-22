Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Expresses Deep Grief Over Lasbela Road Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Balochistan govt expresses deep grief over Lasbela road tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Balochistan government has expressed profound sorrow over a devastating road accident near Uthal in Lasbela district, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

In a statement, government spokesperson Shahid Rind conveyed solidarity with the bereaved families, saying, “We share in their pain and grief.”

Rind confirmed that immediate measures were taken to assist the injured, with district authorities and rescue teams swiftly mobilized to launch emergency relief operations.

Police and rescue personnel promptly transported the deceased and injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. Shahid Rind emphasized the critical need for strict compliance with traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Balochistan government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the affected families and ensuring that all necessary aid and assistance are provided during this difficult time.

