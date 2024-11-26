Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Rangers, Demands Action Against Miscreant Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan govt expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers, demands action against miscreant elements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Spokesman of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Rangers soldiers when some miscreants among PTI protestors ran them over a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

He strongly condemned the killing of Rangers soldiers when a miscreant vehicle hit them while performing their duties and demanded that action should be taken against miscreant elements according to the constitution and law. He added that the citizens and security personnel cannot be left at the mercy of armed men.

Reacting to the violent protests in Islamabad, Shahid Rind questioned that is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protests. He said that violence against state by taking the law into their hands is not a manner to demonstrate a peaceful protest.

The Balochistan government spokesman expressed his condolence to the families of the martyred Rangers personnel and said that the Rangers personnel were martyred in the line of their duties.

Shahid Rind expressed concerns over the repeated invasion of Islamabad by armed mobs in the name of the so-called political party and said that there is nothing superior over the rule of law, strict action should be taken against the involved elements.

He urged that FIR should be registered immediately against the elements involved in the killing of the Rangers deployed for the marinating of law and order.

