- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan govt expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers, demands action against miscreant element ..
Balochistan Govt Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Rangers, Demands Action Against Miscreant Elements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Spokesman of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Rangers soldiers when some miscreants among PTI protestors ran them over a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.
He strongly condemned the killing of Rangers soldiers when a miscreant vehicle hit them while performing their duties and demanded that action should be taken against miscreant elements according to the constitution and law. He added that the citizens and security personnel cannot be left at the mercy of armed men.
Reacting to the violent protests in Islamabad, Shahid Rind questioned that is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protests. He said that violence against state by taking the law into their hands is not a manner to demonstrate a peaceful protest.
The Balochistan government spokesman expressed his condolence to the families of the martyred Rangers personnel and said that the Rangers personnel were martyred in the line of their duties.
Shahid Rind expressed concerns over the repeated invasion of Islamabad by armed mobs in the name of the so-called political party and said that there is nothing superior over the rule of law, strict action should be taken against the involved elements.
He urged that FIR should be registered immediately against the elements involved in the killing of the Rangers deployed for the marinating of law and order.
Recent Stories
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Session held to aware pregnant women about gestational diabetes11 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil Khwarij attempts to enter Pakistan, kill 3 terrorists11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps for smoking-free Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive measures reviewed20 minutes ago
-
PEC’s first 'Pathway to Practice' desk inaugurated at UET20 minutes ago
-
SP Chagai for action against criminal elements to maintain peace21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign in Bahawalpur to start from Dec 1630 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer available at low prices across Punjab: CM30 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed30 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Dec 1630 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market40 minutes ago
-
National Curriculum Summit 2024 inaugurated at AIOU40 minutes ago