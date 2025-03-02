Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Expresses Sorrow On Losses Of Precious Lives In Quetta Gas Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow on losses of two precious lives and five injured of a family in an incident of gas leakage explosion at Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Sunday.

Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the incident.He said that an investigation into the incident has been ordered saying that Sui Southern Gas Company is being contacted regarding unannounced gas load shedding.

“Unannounced gas load shedding is not acceptable, a gas supply management plan has been sought from the company”, he said.

He said that all possible help would be provided to the victims by Balochistan government and the directive was issued to the Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured, no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of the injured.

He also urged public to take precautions measure to prevent gas leakage accidents.

However, a family two persons including a small girl died and five other sustained injuries in result of gas leakage explosion at Pashtunabad area.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta’s trauma center where the treatment of the victims were started.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The incident was reported to be unannounced gas load shedding.

