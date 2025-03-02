Balochistan Govt Expresses Sorrow On Losses Of Precious Lives In Quetta Gas Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow on losses of two precious lives and five injured of a family in an incident of gas leakage explosion at Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Sunday.
Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the incident.He said that an investigation into the incident has been ordered saying that Sui Southern Gas Company is being contacted regarding unannounced gas load shedding.
“Unannounced gas load shedding is not acceptable, a gas supply management plan has been sought from the company”, he said.
He said that all possible help would be provided to the victims by Balochistan government and the directive was issued to the Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured, no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of the injured.
He also urged public to take precautions measure to prevent gas leakage accidents.
However, a family two persons including a small girl died and five other sustained injuries in result of gas leakage explosion at Pashtunabad area.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta’s trauma center where the treatment of the victims were started.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
The incident was reported to be unannounced gas load shedding.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad6 minutes ago
-
Bani Police nab accused for bogus call on 156 minutes ago
-
AJK PM criticizes irrational thinking mindsets for ulterior motives6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses sorrow on losses of precious lives in Quetta gas explosion6 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable & fruit markets in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Promotion of cultural heritage among top priorities of govt: CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police bust 2-member dacoits gang16 minutes ago
-
DC outlines challenges, updates of ICT's Ramazan bazaars16 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint56 minutes ago
-
Ramazan model bazaars, sugar sales points set up in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs1 hour ago